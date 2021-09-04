Reasons Why You Should Include Beetroot In Your Daily Diet

New Delhi: Beetroot is well known for its high nutritional value and excellent health benefits. Red beets add a beautiful vibrant crimson color to our dishes and also provide fantastic nutrition due to the beet’s tremendous source of Vitamin A, C, Calcium, Iron and Potassium, and Antioxidants.

Beets Improve Liver Function

Beetroot has detoxifying agents that help detox our bodies by removing toxins and improving the function of the liver. Betaine (an amino acid found in beets) encourages your hard-working liver to rid the body of toxins and protects the body against bile build-up to promote healthy digestion. Drinking beet juice promotes a clean and healthy liver!

Beets Prevent Signs Of Aging

Its amazing antioxidant properties reduce signs of aging. Free radicals in our bodies can cause damage at a cellular level, which results in symptoms of aging. Beetroot juice neutralizes the free radicals and helps to prevent wrinkles, dryness, fine lines, loose skin, and other signs of aging (externally).

Radiant Skin

Drinking beetroot juice regularly can remove toxins from your body and bring out your natural glow. Because of its high mineral content, it can replenish your dead cells and give you the radiance you wanted. Applying a beetroot paste to your skin can also help.

Lush Lips

Beetroot has bleaching properties that can help lighten your pigmented lips. It is often included in lip balms to give your lips a natural pink shade. Just slice a beetroot and store it in your refrigerator. Take it out after 15 minutes and rub it on your lips. You can also add sugar into beetroot juice and rub it daily on your lips before bedtime. It will act both as a scrub and provide nourishment to your lips.

Healthy Hair

Beetroots can promote healthy hair because it is endowed with the goodness of calcium, minerals, and vitamins. It improves dull and dry hair by increasing blood flow to the scalp. Either drinking or including beetroots in your hair masks can prevent hair fall.

Beetroots can help fight diabetes, improve digestion, fight cancer, boost stamina, and can even act as an aphrodisiac. So what are you waiting for? Go to the market and buy beetroots today.