Reasons Why You Should Grab That Cup Of Masala Chai Right Now!

New Delhi: Masala tea has very high nutritional value. Masala tea also been known to help in weight loss. If you are looking to eat just the right amount of calories on a daily basis, you must add masala chai to your diet. Packed with flavour, and with less than a hundred calories, it is the perfect route to fitness.

Masala Tea Prevents Cold and Nasal Congestion

The anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and anti-bacterial properties of masala tea of masala tea prevent colds and a nasal congestion. The immunity-boosting clove and ginger will also help you keep a cough away. One glass of masala tea a day is sure to keep you feeling strong and free of a cold. It works best when you had hot. If you are suffering from cold, one glass of masala tea will make you feel better and recover sooner.

Anti-inflammatory Properties of Masala Tea

All the spices used in the making of this beverage work together and have a profound effect on the body. Masala tea has anti-inflammatory effects derived mostly from ginger. Studies show that ginger has a positive impact on reducing inflammation in the body. Clove is another ingredient that has similar effects. These two spices are also known to be effective painkillers.

Masala Tea Boosts Energy

Black tea is the basic ingredient of the masala chai. It has caffeine that will boost your energy. While caffeine alone is known to have some negative effects in excessive quantities, the other ingredients of masala tea balance it out. The spices along with the masala tea release balanced energy that is just the kick you need to start your day off. It is a natural and healthy stimulant that you can have without any qualms.

Masala tea for boost immunity power

Masala tea is very good for the immune system. The clove and cinnamon will make you stronger. Masala tea creates a line of defense that does not allow infections to pass through. This medicinal quality of this tasty drink makes it one of the most popular health beverages out there.

Masala Tea Aids in Digestion

The spices used in masala tea, especially clove, elaichi, and tulsi aid in the digestion process. When ginger is added to the mixture, its effects become more medicinal. Masala tea has a calming and refreshing effect on the body. Digestion is greatly improved with the help of elaichi which increases saliva production.