Reasons Why You Should Be Fasting Once In A Week

New Delhi: Fasting is defined as a period of partial or total restriction from all foods or selected foods. Fasting is a potential remedy for longevity, it has been the subject of many studies.

Weight Loss

Fasting aids in weight loss and positively so. Apart from the considerable change in weight, people also notice a reduction in inflammation, their waist sizes, and body fat without harming the body muscles. Even sporadic fasting has been proved to show these effects. Fasting can slow down ageing, prevent the development of diabetes, thyroid disorders, hypertension and heart disease and increase the chances of a long and healthy life.

Increased Insulin Sensitivity

Fasting could reduce your risk of getting diabetes. Research has proved that fasting just once a week and consuming just water that day can lower the odds of suffering from diabetes. Not only this, fasting reduces cholesterol levels and blood pressure as well.

Boosts Immunity

Prolonged fasting can reinvent your immune system. When the body is starved of food over a period of time, to conserve energy, it recycles immune cells, providing you with a new fighting force against diseases.

Detoxification

When the body is fasting, it tries to throw out anything and everything that is consuming energy without providing any benefits. Due to this, the toxins stored in the body are excreted. Research points at a raised level of endorphins, the hormones that make us feel good and happy after fasting.

Lowers Cholesterol

Fasting is known to reduce triglycerides, which are responsible for causing heart diseases. Triglycerides are responsible for bad cholesterol. Interestingly, fasting does not harm the good cholesterol in the body. Read more on how to reduce cholesterol