Reasons Why You Should Add Kale To Your Diet

New Delhi: Kale is a green, leafy, cruciferous vegetable that is rich in nutrients. It may offer a range of health benefits for the whole body. Kale contains fiber, antioxidants, calcium, vitamins C and K, iron, and a wide range of other nutrients that can help prevent various health problems.

Kale is great for digestion

As a fibrous leafy green, kale is great for aiding in digestion and elimination. Don’t discard the stems, which are a rich source of prebiotics, which are food for your microbiome. While they’re tough raw, sautéed in a bit of avocado or olive oil with some sea salt, they become a delicious, breadstick-like treat.

Kale is high in iron

Iron is essential for good health, especially for women, as it helps with the formation of hemoglobin and enzymes, transports oxygen to various parts of the body, aids in cell growth, proper liver function, and more. Want to up the iron quantity of your kale even more? Cook it in a cast-iron pan, and pair it with a food rich in vitamin C—this helps increase your body’s ability to absorb plant-based iron.

Kale is high in Vitamin K

“Vitamin K1 has always been known as the ‘coagulation’ vitamin because it helps keep the body’s blood-clotting mechanism functioning in a healthy manner. Vitamin K2, on the other hand, has been shown to activate 17 proteins.

Kale is filled with powerful antioxidants

Antioxidants offer up one of their electrons to free radicals, thereby neutralizing “oxidant” radicals and keeping them from stealing an electron from our cells. At its best, this strong network of warriors can stop up to 99 percent of free radicals from damaging our cells. Antioxidants, such as carotenoids and flavonoids help protect against various cancers. Kale contains high levels of antioxidants. However, antioxidants are are heat-sensitive, so be sure to also incorporate the leaves in smoothies or salads to best preserve the antioxidant function.

Kale promotes liver health

Kale is filled with fiber and sulfur, both great for supporting your body’s natural detoxification process and keeping your liver healthy. Kale is part of the cruciferous vegetable family, which may promote healthy digestion and can remove pollutants from the bloodstream.