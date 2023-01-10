Reasons Why You Should Add Jaggery To Your Diet

New Delhi: Jaggery also known as gur is rich in Vitamins and minerals. It is also packed with calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium and phosphorus and even has trace amounts of zinc, copper, thiamin, riboflavin and niacin.

The following are some health benefits you can garner by including more jaggery into your diet.

1) Boosts Immunity: Jaggery is the best immune-boosting food. It is loaded with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients.

2) Detoxes body: It detoxifies the body by cleansing the lungs, respiratory tract, stomach, intestines, and food pipe. It also purifies the blood.

3)Treats cough and cold: Jaggery has natural properties that treat cough and cold. It soothes the throat and reduces irritation. Jaggery can be eaten raw or mixed with warm water or tea. It also works well for migraines and headaches.

4) Gives a warming effect: It is consumed during winters to provide some warmth. Gur is a source of instant energy. Amongst various jaggeries, date palm jaggery provides maximum warmth to the body.

5) Regulates blood pressure: It contains sodium and potassium that play an essential role in maintaining blood pressure.

6) Reduces risk of respiratory problems: It reduces the risk of respiratory diseases like bronchitis. Black jaggery also regulates body temperature and has anti-allergic properties.