Reasons Why You Should Add Dalia To Your Diet 

New Delhi: Dalia is a storehouse of nutrients and is loaded with the added benefits of high fibre. Let’s take a look at its health benefits below:

Effective for Weight Loss

Dalia is ideal for those who are looking forward to losing weight. By consuming Dalia, the metabolism rate tends to fasten up which helps in keeping the weight under control or even for a matter of fact losing it. One can consume it with hot milk or in any other form which makes it a very healthy food that keeps your weight in check. It also gives you a feeling of being full that refrains you from indulging in overeating.

Good for the Digestive System

The fiber content present in Dalia helps in proper digestion and relieves constipation. Basically, Dalia is like wheat with a husk. Husk makes the food rich in fiber which cleanses the intestine and improves digestion. As it improves the functioning of the digestive system, it is helpful in preventing constipation.

Good for Diabetic Patients

People who are suffering from diabetes can consume Dalia without a second thought. Dalia contains complex carbohydrates that ensure a steady release of glucose in the blood which keeps the blood sugar level in control.

Maintains Cholesterol Levels

Due to the presence of high fiber content in Dalia, it helps in maintaining the cholesterol levels in the body. Having maintained cholesterol levels, Dalia is also very healthy for the heart and prevents strokes or conditions of chest pain.

Keeps Skin Healthy

One of the major benefits of Dalia is that it keeps the skin healthy. It is anti-inflammatory in nature which when consumed with milk helps in fighting against many skin problems. Regular intake of Dalia in your diet can keep your skin health in check.

Low-Fat Content

Dalia is extremely low in fat content and also is good for people who fear gaining weight. You can inculcate eating dalia in your everyday diet as it keeps the calories in check and as it has low-fat content, it doesn’t add on extra pounds to your body.