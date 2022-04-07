Reasons Why Sitting Too Much Is Bad For Your Health

New Delhi: In the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become the new norm nowadays. Although working from the comfort of your home has its benefits, it also has some disadvantages. Sitting for more than eight hours can lead to postural problems like disc damage, strained neck and swayed back in the long run. making this seemingly benign activity potentially deadly.

Cardiovascular complications:

Sitting for long working hours leads to high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol which can increase the risk of cardiovascular complications.

Increases risk of diabetes:

When a person sits for long hours, cells in the body muscles do not readily respond to the insulin produced by the pancreas. As a result, the pancreas produces more insulin which can lead to diabetes.

Risk of muscle degeneration:

A sedentary lifestyle can lead to a person developing hyperlordosis, tight hips and lump glutes.

Leg disorders:

Long hours of sitting can impact the blood flow in the body causing fluid to puddle in the legs. This can lead to deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Increases stress level:

Muscles in a motion trigger the release of mood-enhancing hormones by supplying fresh blood and oxygen through the brain. Therefore, when a person sits for long hours the stress level increases.

Imbalances in spinal structure:

Long hours of sitting can lead to imbalances in the spinal structure including disc damage, inflexible spine, strained neck, sore shoulders and back.