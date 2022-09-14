Reasons Why Meal Timings Are Important For Weight Loss

New Delhi: An erratic eating schedule can lead to various lifestyle disorders like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Your body requires discipline to be healthy and the time and interval at which you have your meal are as important as the food you eat.

Here are a few reasons why meal timings are important

Boost your metabolism: Your meal timings affect your metabolism. In the morning, just when we wake up, our metabolism works better. If you eat at this time then you will be able to sustain your metabolic rate. Your metabolism slows down as the day passes, and this is why it is also important to have dinner by 8 pm.

Ideal gap between breakfast, lunch, and dinner: Human body takes at least 3-4 hours to digest any meal completely. That means the gap between any two meals has to be more than 4 hours. A gap shorter than that will be overeating and a gap more than this can cause acidity.

Keeps you active:

It is as simple as that our food provides us with energy. If you do not eat on time and miss your meals then it is obvious that you cannot keep up with your day-to-day work.

Regulates body cycle:

Our meal timings and our sleep are in our hands and if we keep them on track then we can maintain our body cycle.

Consistent Routine:

Eating at similar timing helps you make a routine. It is one of the most important aspects you need to keep when you are trying to set a routine.