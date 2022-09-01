Reasons Why Jal-jeera Is Good For Your Health

New Delhi: Jaljeera is a wonder drink that is consumed by people for various purposes. It is an excellent drink and people do not have to think much about the calorie content in it. Acidity, nausea, menstrual cramps and even constipation can be treated by drinking Jaljeera. Mentioned below are some amazing Jal-jeera benefits you need to know:

Supports the Digestion Process

Due to the presence of black salt in Jal-jeera, it helps in combating intestinal gas and helps in the digestion process. It also activates digestive juices and taste buds while relieving heartburn.

Treats Nausea

Jaljeera powder mixed with water is a great mixture for treating nausea. So, it is a good idea to sip Jal-jeera whenever you feel like vomiting.

Helps in Detoxification

Jaljeera contains healthy spices that are effective in detoxifying the body. Besides, it helps reduce body heat and keeps it cool in summer.

Helps in Weight Loss

Mainly because of the presence of cumin seed powder in Jaljeera, it helps lose weight. Jeera water is known to suppress the appetite and contains fewer calories. Hence, it’s also a great beverage for calorie-conscious people.

Treats Menstrual Cramps

Jaljeera is known to provide immediate relief to women suffering from menstrual cramps.