Reasons To Use Lavender Oil For Skin 

New Delhi: lavender oil is so much more than just a fragrance. If you’ve been sleeping on lavender oil and are new to essential oils and natural ingredients, you might not know all that this all-purpose oil can do to benefit the skin.

Helps With Eczema and Dry Skin

Lavender oil mixed with a carrier oil can be used directly on the skin to aid in locking in moisture. The antimicrobial and antifungal properties of lavender oil are especially useful when trying to defend against bacteria that causes eczema.

Protects Against Free Radicals

As an antioxidant, lavender oil may help protect the skin against environmental stressors. “The most common and dangerous risk factor for disease often comes from free radicals, toxins, and pollutants,” Guanche explains. “Free radicals can shut down your immune system and damage your body. Lavender oil is a natural antioxidant that may work to prevent and reverse disease.”

Reduces Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Lavender oil is packed with antioxidants making it an excellent option when tackling wrinkles. These antioxidants defend your skin against free radicals which can cause fine lines and wrinkles. You can try a mixture of coconut oil and lavender to use a natural, DIY anti-aging serum for your face.

Improves Acne

Thanks to its antibacterial properties and anti-inflammatory effects, Guanche says lavender oil could contribute to the improvement of acne.

Soothes Skin

Since bacteria and fungus on the skin often result in inflammation, Greenfield says the anti-fungal properties of lavender oil can have anti-itch and anti-inflammatory effects.

Promotes Skin Healing

Guanche points to research that shows lavender oil may speed the healing of burns, cuts, scrapes, and wounds, and may also help with scarring. The appearance of scars could potentially be improved by lavender oil because of its ability to promote cell growth.