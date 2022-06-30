Reasons To Begin Your Day With Turmeric Water

New Delhi: Detoxifying your body first thing in the morning. Drinking turmeric water regularly can prevent bloating, improve digestion and even aid weight loss Turmeric is popular for its immunity-boosting properties, all over the world. Here’s why you should include this spice into your daily diet.

Builds immunity

The curcumin present in turmeric is known for its healing properties, boosting immunity and preventing free radical damage. Considered an ancient spice, turmeric is a global sensation because of its health benefits.

Aids weight loss and digestion

Turmeric not only helps in boosting digestion but is also known for stimulating the gallbladder to produce bile and therefore, it makes the digestive system more efficient. While improved digestion is key to achieving a good metabolism, sustainable weight loss and weight management are linked to a healthy metabolism.

Helps prevent cancer

One of the most talked-about and clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer property. Not only this, but several studies have found that curcumin has anti-tumor properties, limiting the growth of tumours and further spread of cancerous cells.

Improves skin health

Turmeric being the blood purifier helps in removing the toxins from the blood. The antioxidant properties present in the turmeric protect the cells from the damage of the free radicals, which further brightens the skin tone and adds a healthy glow. Not only this, but it also slows down the aging process, making you appear younger.