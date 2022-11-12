Reasons That Will Make You Eat Moong Dal Daily

New Delhi: Moong dal is the split version of the whole green gram, either skinned or unskinned. Moong dal is used in traditional Indian cuisine, based on Ayurvedic principles. The loaded benefits of moong dal make it a popular choice for Indians.

Help control blood sugar levels:

Moong dal has complex carbohydrates and fibre. Complex carbohydrates balance the quick rise of sugar levels after meals, stabilising the energy level, whereas fibre supports digestion. People with high sugar levels must include it in their diet.

Ideal for pregnant women:

Green gram benefits pregnant ladies, especially in the initial months. Moong dal is rich in folate and folic acid that prevent neural tube defects of the growing baby in the mother’s tummy.

Help lower blood pressure:

The rich antioxidants in green gram sprouts benefit blood circulation. It reduces blood pressure while preventing LDL oxidation and keeping the arteries clear.

Good for skin:

Zinc and antioxidants in green gram lentils balance hormonal production, crucial for healthy skin.

Ideal for healthy eyes:

Zinc and Vitamin A are important nutrients in moong dal, essential for healthy eyes. Zinc activates the enzymes that produce Vitamin A in the body, ideal for treating night blindness.