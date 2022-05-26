Reason Why You Should Add Leafy Greens To Your Diet

New Delhi: Leafy green vegetables are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Eating a healthy portion every day can help protect you from several diseases and can also help you live longer.

Here are some benefits that you must know about these leafy green veggies:

Packed with Vitamins

All leafy greens have an abundant store of nature’s vitamins. However, kale, spinach, moringa, and cabbage are known for their superior vitamin content. You get a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin E, vitamin C, beta-carotene, folate, vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5 and, B6 from these vegetables.

High mineral content

Minerals like iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, calcium, phosphorus, and sodium can be added naturally to your diet by eating green leafy veggies. They help to maintain the daily requirement and overcome the deficiency of dietary minerals by providing an adequate amount of minerals in every bite.

Rich in dietary fibers

Green leaves have good fiber content which makes you feel satisfied after you consume them. Fiber also provides various other health benefits.

Low-fat content

These leafy greens save you from consuming fats and lipids as they have nearly zero fat content.