Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme unveiled a new X7 series phone called the Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition in china. The Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes with a different design and specifications under the hood. It sports a curved AMOLED display with high refresh rate support. The phone also comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. Realme has packed a 4,500 mAh battery in the Extreme Edition, which comes with 65W fast charging support. Let’s take a look at the X7 Pro Extreme Edition price, specifications, and other details.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition price

The smartphone comes in two storage variants. The base model with 8GB + 128GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 25,700). There is also a higher 12GB + 256GB storage option priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,000). The phone comes in two colours – Castle Sky and Black Clever Forest – with the Dare to Leap branding on the back.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition specifications

As for the technical details, Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display boasts a peak of the brightness of 1,200 nits with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options on Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition measures 159.9×73.4x.7.8mm and weighs 170 grams.