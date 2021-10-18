Realme Watch T1 With Circular Display Set To Launch On October 19

New Delhi: Realme Watch T1 is all set to launch on October 19 alongside the Realme Q3s and Realme GT Neo 2T smartphones.

The launch is scheduled for 2 pm CST Asia (11:30 am IST) in China. Details on whether Realme Watch T1 will come to other markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Realme Watch T1 specifications, features

Realme Watch T1 specifications are yet to be confirmed. The teaser hints that the new model will feature a circular design. This is unlike the original Realme Watch and Realme Watch 2 that both come with a rectangular display. Realme Watch T1 also appears to come with silicone wrist strap options in Black, Green, and Neon Green colour options.

Realme Watch T1 would feature a stainless steel frame and include a round display with a high refresh rate. The smartwatch is also rumoured to have Bluetooth voice calling support.