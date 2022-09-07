Realme Watch 3 Pro Launched: Check Price & Specifications

New Delhi: Realme launched its latest smartwatch dubbed as Realme Watch 3 Pro. It is a bumped-up version of the Realme Watch 3 that was launched recently. The new Realme Watch 3 Pro brings a big display and an inbuilt GPS, giving users the choice of not carrying the phone along while running or working out.

Price

The price of the Realme Watch 3 Pro is Rs 4,999 and it comes in Black and Grey colours. The smartwatch will be available on Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and mainline stores from September 9.

Realme Watch 3 Pro Specs

Talking about the specification, it sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits brightness and support for Always On Display. It has a rectangular dial with a removable 22mm silicone strap. The watch has support for Bluetooth calling and AI noise cancellation. It is equipped with a multi-standalone GPS and 5 GNSS systems for accurate tracking.

It comes with health sensors like a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 levels, and more. It has over 100 sports modes and is IP68 rated. The watch packs a 345mAh battery that can get charged from 0 to 100% in 150 minutes. It comes with 100+ watch faces, sleep tracking, smart notifications, and much more.