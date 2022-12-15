Realme V23i Launched with 90Hz Display, Dimensity 700 and 5,000mAh Battery

New Delhi: Realme has launched its latest Realme V23i in China. It features a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD display with a resolution of HD+, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. Here is all the information on the specifications, features, and price of the Realme V23i.

Realme V23i price and availability

The Realme V23i is priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$201) for the sole 4GB+128GB edition. It comes in Mountain Blue and Jade Black colours. It is unclear whether the V23i will be released in markets outside of China.

Realme V23i specifications and features

The Realme V23i has a 6.56-inch LCD screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 13-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup.

The V23i is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The device offers 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for additional storage. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 and Android 12 OS.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, which offers only 10W charging. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 163.8 x 75.1 x 8.0mm and weighs around 185 grams.