Realme To Launch Techlife Watch R100 With Bluetooth Calling On June 23  

New Delhi: Realme TechLife Watch R100 is set to launch in India on June 23 at 12:30pm, the Chinese company has announced. The smartwatch will feature a 1.32-inch TFT LCD large colour display and will come with Bluetooth calling feature. Realme TechLife Watch S100 and Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 were launched by the Chinese company earlier this year.

The wearable will be available in two colour options, seemingly Black and Cream, though the official names of the colors are yet to be revealed. Realme TechLife Watch R100 will go on sale Flipkart, To recall, the Watch R100 will come with Bluetooth calling feature. The wearable will have a battery capacity of 380mAh and the company claims a battery life of up to seven days.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports a 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) color display that delivers 530 nits peak brightness. It came with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24×7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also claimed to be able to measure skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and included a three-axis accelerometer for activity tracking.

Realme’s Watch S100 also came in an IP68-certified metal-finish build, had Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and supported devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11. The smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12. days of use on a single charge.