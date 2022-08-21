Realme TechLife Buds T100 With AI ENC Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Realme TechLife Buds T100 has launched in India. The audio device is the second offering and also the first TWS earphone under the company’s TechLife brand. The Realme TechLife Buds T100 are budget TWS earphones and compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE, Redmi Buds 3 Lite, OPPO Enco Air 2, and others in the market.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 price in India

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 are priced at Rs 1,499 and are offered in Black and White colours. The TWS earphones can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com starting August 24th

Realme TechLife Buds T100 specifications and features

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 features an in-ear design with angled silicone ear tips and a long stem. The earphones look similar to the Nothing ear (1) apart from the lack of a transparent design. Users can perform various functions by tapping on the earbuds. The TWS earphones are IPX5 water-resistant.

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 are equipped with a 10mm advanced composite diaphragm made of PEEK+TPU for a clear bass. They feature AI ENC which is said to reduce ambient noise during calls. The TWS earphones feature 88ms low latency mode and come with Google Fast Pair support.

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 come with a pebble-shaped charging case that is said to offer 28 hours of playback time. Each earbud is claimed to offer 6 hours of battery life. The audio device supports fast charging that reportedly offers 120 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging.