Realme Q5 Carnival Edition With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme Q5 Carnival Edition was launched in China. The smartphone has almost identical internals as compared to the vanilla Realme Q5 that was launched in the country in April. It packs a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Q5 Carnival Edition price and availability

As mentioned above, the Realme Q5 Carnival Edition comes in a single version that offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is priced at 2,399 Yuan (~$354). It is available in three colours: Racing Dusk (yellow) Glacier Waves (white), and Phantom (black).

The regular Realme Q5 is available in the same colors and three variants: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 1,299 Yuan (~$192), 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 1,499 Yuan (~$221), and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for 1,699 Yuan (~$251).

Realme Q5 Carnival Edition specifications and features

The Realme Q5 Carnival Edition has a 6.58-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, 600 nits of brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. The device is equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and it runs on Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The Snapdragon 695 chipset is at the helm of the Realme Q5 Carnival Edition. It comes with 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 7 GB of extended RAM, and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charge support.

The Realme Q5 Carnival Edition has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Its rear camera setup has a 0-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It offers the usual connectivity features, such as dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.1ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port.

The Realme Q5 Carnival Edition has the same specs as the regular Q5. However, it offers a greater amount of RAM and storage.