Realme Q3t Launched With Triple Rear Cameras: Details Here

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Q3t model in China. The new Realme phone is the successor to the Realme Q3s. It comes with two colour options. The latest smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 778G engine is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the latest Q-series phone. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Realme Q3t price and availability

Realme Q3t price has been set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase in Nebula and Night Sky Blue (translated) colour options. Realme Q3t is currently available for purchase via Realme’s China website.

Details about the launch of the Realme Q3t in India and other markets outside China are yet to be announced by the company.

Specifications and Price

Realme Q3t runs on Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. As previously stated, the Realme Q3t comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage; similar to the Realme Q3s, which was released in October of this year. The Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) function on the phone uses free storage as virtual RAM to boost performance.

The Realme Q3t features a triple camera layout on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The back camera unit will have a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset will sport a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. According to reports, the main camera can capture photos from as close as 4cm away.

The Realme Q3t sports a fingerprint scanner on the side and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology.