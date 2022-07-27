Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 Soc, Realme Flat Monitor Launched In India: Price, Specification

New Delhi: The Realme Pad X and Realme Flat Monitor have been launched in India. The company’s latest tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and is the first Realme tablet to support 5G connectivity. It comes with a quad-speaker setup and an 11-inch WUXGA+ resolution display. It is compatible with accessories such as the Realme Pencil and Realme Smart Keyboard. Read on to know more about the latest launched gadgets.

Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor price and availability in India

The Realme Pad X is priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity, and Rs. 25,999 for the 5G capable model. The 6GB + 128GB variant with 5G connectivity, on the other hand, costs Rs. 27,999. Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail channels will sell the tablet in Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme Flat Monitor is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be available for purchase in a single Black colour option. It will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Specifications of the Realme Pad X

The Realme Pad X is powered by the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. It has an 11-inch display with a resolution of WUXGA+ (1,200×2,000 pixels). The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet can also use up to 5GB of internal storage as virtual RAM. The Realme Pad X has a 13-megapixel rear camera for photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, the tablet has an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera.

The tablet has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB, which can be expanded (up to 512GB) using a MicroSD card. It comes with four speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The Realme Pad X has an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Realme Pad X also supports the low-latency Realme Pencil, which can be used to draw and take notes and supports magnetic wireless charging, with a battery life of 10.6 hours. The Realme pencil and Realme tablet will be available for purchase separately.