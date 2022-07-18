Realme Pad X With 8,340mah Battery To Launch In India On July 26

New Delhi: Realme Pad X is all set to launch in India on July 26 at 12:30 pm. The tablet will come with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ full view display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6nm 5G processor. The Pad X will also pack an 8,340mAh battery.

In addition, the Pad X will come with an 8,340mAh battery with support of 33W dart charging. The tablet can be used with a keyboard and Realme Magnetic Stylus.

Realme launched the Pad X tablet in China in May with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology. Realme Techlife confirmed on Twitter that the Realme Pad X will be launched in India on July 26th at 12:30 pm.

<>

#HeyCreatives, get ready to create a masterpiece with the #realmePadX! Unleash your imagination with the only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range segment💯 Launching at 12:30 PM, 26th July. Know more: https://t.co/PkmfCVcqAM pic.twitter.com/Z7AgCeVixs — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 15, 2022

</>

Realme Pad X specifications (expected)

To recall, the Pad X from Realme was launched in China this May. Apart from the confirmed specifications, the Indian version of the Realme Pad X is expected to come with a similar configuration to the model that was launched in China. The Realme tablet will come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage (expandable up to 512GB via SD card). The Pad X from Realme is also expected to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, and an unspecified front-facing sensor with a 105-degree field of view.