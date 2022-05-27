Realme Pad X Launched With Snapdragon 695 Soc: Price, Specification

New Delhi: Realme has launched a new Android tablet in China. The Realme Pad X ups the ante from the Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini. The Realme Pad X arrives with a mid-tier chipset, 2K display, large battery, and quad speakers. Read on to know more.

Realme Pad X price, availability

Realme Pad X price has been set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version that is priced at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 18,400). The tablet is available for pre-booking till June 10, and the deliveries, as well as sale, will start from June 12. It is launched in Bright Green Chessboard, Sea Salt Blue and Star Grey (translated) colour options.

Realme is bundling Realme Tablet X Smart Cover, priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,150), for those who pre-book the tablet.

Realme Pad X specifications