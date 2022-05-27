Realme Pad X Launched With Snapdragon 695 Soc: Price, Specification
New Delhi: Realme has launched a new Android tablet in China. The Realme Pad X ups the ante from the Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini. The Realme Pad X arrives with a mid-tier chipset, 2K display, large battery, and quad speakers. Read on to know more.
Realme Pad X price, availability
Realme Pad X price has been set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version that is priced at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 18,400). The tablet is available for pre-booking till June 10, and the deliveries, as well as sale, will start from June 12. It is launched in Bright Green Chessboard, Sea Salt Blue and Star Grey (translated) colour options.
Realme is bundling Realme Tablet X Smart Cover, priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,150), for those who pre-book the tablet.
Realme Pad X specifications
- 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) 2K LCD screen with up to 450 nits brightness, DC dimming
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512 with microSD
- Android 11 with realme UI 3.0 for Pad
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP 105° ultra-wide front camera
- Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified
- 7.1mm thick; Weight:499g
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C
- 8340mAh battery (typical), 33W fast charging
Comments are closed.