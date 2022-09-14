Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mah Battery Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Realme Narzo 50i Prime has been launched in India. The latest smartphone from Realme comes loaded with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor and offers 3GB of RAM. The handset packs 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price In India, Availability

Realme Narzo 50i Prime price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 8,999.

Amazon Prime members will be able to buy the Realme Narzo 50i Prime early, on September 22 (12pm onwards). Open sale starts from September 23 (12pm) across the Realme website, Amazon, Reliance and mainline channels.

The phone will be available in two colourways— Dark Blue and Mint Green.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specs, Features

Realme Narzo 50i Prime has a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Realme does not mention the resolution but presumably, it is 720p. The panel type has also not been specified. It is said to have up to 400nits of brightness.

Under the hood, you get an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor which is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The phone runs Realme UI R Edition software which is based on the older Android 11 version.

For photography, you get an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.