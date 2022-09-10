Realme Narzo 50i Prime Launching In India On September 13: Check Expected Specs Her

New Delhi: Realme Narzo 50i Prime is all set to launch on September 13 in India at an online-only event scheduled at 12.30 pm. The handset was launched in Malaysia earlier this year.

As per the announcement, the upcoming Realme Naro 50i Prime will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch and 400 nits of brightness. This phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C charging port. IT will be available in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour options. The brand previously shared some of these specifications via the Amazon microsite.

Make a statement! Style comes easy with the beautiful Stage Light Design in the #realmeNarzo50iPrime. Your companion to become #MightyInStyle. Know more: https://t.co/oOAcEJYx2u pic.twitter.com/plpXqMIF6n — realme (@realmeIndia) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Realme has also recently launched its all-new Realme C33. This handset comes powered by a Unisoc T612 processor and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor on the rear. Realme C33 comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. Realme C33 is offered in two models. The base variant packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹8,999. Another model has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and carries a price tag of ₹9,999. Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold are the colour variants of the phone.