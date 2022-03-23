Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched With Unisoc T612 Soc: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Realme Narzo 50A Prime in Indonesia.. The latest smartphone include an UniSoc T612 chipset along with triple cameras on the rear and a 5,000mAh battery. Let’s take a closer look at the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, its specifications, features and price.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime costs IDR 1,999,000 for the base storage of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs DR 2,199,000. The handset arrives in two different colour options – Flash Black and Flash Blue in Indonesia. There’s no information regarding the launch of this new Narzo smartphone in India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD with a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels. The display on the Narzo 50A Prime supports 16.7 million colours; along with a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone supports Dual SIM and runs on Realme UI R based on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Narzo 50A Prime includes an AI triple camera setup housing a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. A secondary monochrome portrait 0.3-megapixel sensor with an f/2.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture is also included. Furthermore, the water-drop notch of the display houses an 8-megapixel AI front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Moreover, the sensors on the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. The latest Narzo handset packs in a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging with the provided in-box charger.