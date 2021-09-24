Realme Narzo 50A, 50i Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

New Delhi: Realme has recently launched its budget smartphone series in the Indian markets. It includes the Narzo 50i and the 50A. Read on to know more about the Realme Narzo 50A, 50i price in India, specs, and other details.

Realme Narzo 50A, 50i price in India

Realme has launched the Narzo 50A and 50i in India. The Narzo 50A is the more premium offering among the two devices launched today in India. It comes with a starting price of Rs 11,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. There is also a 4GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 12,499. The phone comes in two colours: Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green.

The 50i comes in 2GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage options. Both variants are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999. It comes in Mint Green and Carbon Black colours. Both the smartphone will go on sale on October 7.

Specifications and features

Starting with the Narzo 50A, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top. It has an HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The phone packs a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera sensor. The phone also has a 2MP macro camera and a Black and White portrait lens. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

The Narzo 50i comes with an Unisoc 9863 octa-core processor under the hood. It packs a 5000 mAh battery. The phone has up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a water-drop notch. The phone comes with an 8MP single rear camera and a 5MP front camera.