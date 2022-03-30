Realme Launches Semi-Automatic Washing Machine In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Tech company Realme Is constantly launching its new products in India. Now the company has introduced a new product in the tech life range. This washing machine comes with anti-bacterial silver ion wash technology, which reduces the risk of infection. The company has expanded its products along with washing machines. Read on to know more.

Price and Availability

The 8 kg capacity Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machine costs Rs. 10,990, while the 8.5 kg capacity washing machine costs Rs. 11,190. White, Black, and Grey are the two colour possibilities for the machines. The washing machines are presently available for purchase in India through the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Specifications

Realme Tech Life’s semi-automatic washing machine comes with a top load design. It features Jet Stream technology, which helps in uniform cleaning. The washing machine comes with BEE 5 – star rating. This will also reduce the electricity bill. Realme This Tech Life product comes with a Silver Ion Wash option, which slows down the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. The semi-automatic washing machine features a 1,400 RPM spin cycle and air dry technology. The machine comes with a heavy-duty motor. It features a hard water wash and collar scrub. According to the company, the body of the washing machine is made of plastic and comes with a compact build. The machine comes with an IPX4 rating. This is the company’s first washing machine. Earlier, the company had launched electronic products in different segments