Realme Launches Narzo 50 With 120Hz Refresh Rate In India: Check Details

New Delhi: Realme recently launched the Realme Narzo 50 series in India and it joins the previously launched Realme Narzo 50A and the Realme Narzo 50i. Instead of the usual Flipkart, the Realme Narzo 50 is going to be available for purchase on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India, sale date

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB version and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset comes in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options. The Realme Narzo 50 first sale via Amazon and Realme websites is on March 3rd 12 noon onwards.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has six different levels of adaptive refresh rates for the best results in terms of battery optimization. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The storage of the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone also has 11GB Dynamic RAM expansion ability with which the performance of the device gets boosted to a significant level. It operates on the Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Realme Narzo 50 rocks a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. In addition, it sports a 16MP snapper at the front for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W dart charging. As claimed by the company, the smartphone will get completely charged in an hour.