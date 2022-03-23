Realme Launches GT Neo 3 With 150W Fast Charging Support: Details Here

New Delhi: Oppo sub-brand Realme has recently launched its latest Realme GT Neo 3 with a fresh design in China. The latest phone packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with a 120Hz display. It is specially designed for gamers with flagship-level internals and quick charging capabilities. Let’s take a look at the Realme GT Neo 3’s features, pricing, and availability.

Realme GT Neo 3 Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT Neo’s base variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage costs CNY 1,999 in China. The 8GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 2,299. The phone is also available with 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage and is priced at CNY 2,599.

The variant with 150W fast charging costs CNY 2,599 for the 8GB + 256 GB configuration and CNY 2,799 for the 12 GB + 256 GB storage model. The device flaunts three unique colour options – Cyclonus Black, Silverstone, and Le Mans. The Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale from March 30 in China.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Talking about the specification, the latest launched phone, Realme GT Neo 3 gets a 6.7-inch 10-bit FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is also the world’s first to have MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset on board. It runs Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The cameras are capable of recording 4K videos. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera on the front.

Other aspects on the phone include- an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear motor, VC cooling technology for heat dissipation, and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.