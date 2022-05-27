Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched With Anime’s Orange: Details Here

New Delhi: Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto limited edition with anime’s orange theme has been launched. The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition sports the same specifications as the standard variant of the smartphone. The limited edition of the handset will be available for pre-order in China starting May 26.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition price, availability

The Chinese company has launched the Naruto edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 on its website in China. The smartphone is getting the same specifications as the standard edition. The special edition of Realme GT Neo 3 is now available for pre-order in China for CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,600). To pre-order, buyers are supposed to pay a deposit of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and then pay the balance amount within 2 hours. The phone will be available for pre-order in China starting May 26. Realme is also doing a giveaway with the smartphone of smartphone protective cover.

Realme Gt Neo 3 Specifications

Talking about the specification, the latest launched phone is the same as a regular 150W edition of the Realme GT Neo 3. That means the phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2,412 x 1,080 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera with OIS. There is also an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16 MP shooter. This is the only Realme smartphone with a centred punch-hole.

The phone also has stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and Wi-Fi 6. It runs Android 12 OS with Realme UI 2.0 running on the top. The variant with 150 W charging comes with 150 W charging. There is also a variant with “slower” 80 W charging that has a bigger 5,000 mAh battery. However, this option is not available with the Naruto treatment.