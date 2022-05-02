Realme Gt Neo 3 5G Launched In India: Check Price & Specs

New Delhi: Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in India. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 2, which was launched in the country last year. The Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,500mAh battery, among other features.

Let’s take a look at the price, specifications, and features of the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone and find out what the device has in store for us.

Price and Variants

In terms of battery and fast charging, the smartphone comes in two variants. The first variant is a 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart fast charging while the other is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart fast charging. When it comes to storage and RAM, the device is offered in three variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The first two variants cost Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively. On the other hand, the top-spec 12GB RAM variant costs Rs 42,999.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is offered in three colours- Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue and Sprint White. It will go on sale in India from May 4 through offline and online channels. The online channels include Flipkart as well as the Realme website. The buyers who purchase the device between 4th-9th May 2022 get flat Rs 7000 instant discount with SBI cards or ICICI cards.

Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display (1,080×2,412 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR10+. It runs on Android 12 out of the box along with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Under the hood, Realme GT Neo 3 has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of camera specs, the Realme GT Neo 3 sports a triple rear camera system along with a LED flash. The rectangular camera module at the rear houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2 MP macro shooter. The primary camera supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery on Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Charging support and a 5,000mAh battery for the variant with 80W fast charging support. As per the company, the 150W fast charging technology is claimed to fill up 50 per cent of the battery with just a 5-minute charge. On the other hand, the 80W super-fast charging is said to fully charge the device in 32-minutes.

Other features on the gaming device include dual-SIM support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.