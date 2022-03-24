Realme GT 2 Pro Set To Launch On April 7: Expected Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme has all set to launch its Realme GT2 Pro flagship smartphone in Indian markets on April 7. Realme India shared a teaser on Twitter this week, where it revealed Realme GT2 Pro India launch.

<>

A leap towards becoming environment-conscious that is truly #GreaterThanYouSee. A phone with a sustainable design needs a packaging that is eco-friendly!#realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/qikgiz0uYl — realme (@realmeIndia) March 21, 2022

</>

REALME GT2 PRO INDIA PRICE EXPECTED

Realme GT2 Pro global price starts at EUR 749, which translates to Rs 62,700 approx. Going by this, the Realme GT2 Pro India price for the base 8GB RAM model could be around Rs 60,000 for buyers. It also has a 12GB RAM variant, which could come for a price tag of Rs 70,000 in the market.

REALME GT2 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

Realme GT2 Pro India model is likely to get the same features at the global variant. Realme GT2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and offering 256GB of storage, which is not expandable.

Realme GT2 Pro comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Realme GT2 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.