Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India on Thursday, April 7. The Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features an LTPO 2.0-backed ‘Super Reality’ display. The handset features a bio-based design with a paper-like texture. To recall, the tech giant already launched the device in China and the European market. The company is also expected to unveil its 4G mobile phone named Realme 9 4G.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 57,999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, respectively, during the first sale. The smartphone will be available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options and will go on sale starting at 12pm on April 14 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores, according to the company. Bank offers include Rs. 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions. The company is also offering a free Realme Watch S worth Rs. 4,999 along with the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

To recall, the Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China and Europe with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display along with a resolution of 1,440×3,216 pixels. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

As far as camera features are concerned, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For video calling and selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

For connectivity, the company has given 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging.