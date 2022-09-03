Realme C33 To Launch In India On September 6: Details Here

New Delhi: Realme C33 India launch date has been set for September 6. The upcoming smartphone from Realme has been confirmed to get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It will have a dual rear camera setup and a slim design. Last month, the Realme C33 was tipped to come in three colours and storage options.

Specification

The Realme C33 will come with a dual rear camera setup that will comprise a 50-megapixel primary sensor. As per Realme, the smartphone offers the highest pixel performance in the segment, comes with a CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos, and offers multiple photography modes. The handset has been confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 37 days of standby. The phone will also get an ultra-saving mode for extended battery life.

Apart from these specifications, Realme has also confirmed that the phone will be 8.3mm slim and weigh 187g. The Realme C33 will launch in at least three colour options, as seen on the microsite. More details regarding the smartphone should be revealed ahead of the launch.