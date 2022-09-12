Realme C33 Goes On Sale In India For The First Time Today: Check Discount Details Here

New Delhi: Realme C33 goes on sale for the first time today in the country. The Realme C33 made its debut last week in the Indian market. It offers a large display panel and relies on a 5000mAh battery unit. Let us take a closer look at the Realme C33 price in India, launch offers, specifications, and features.

Realme C33: Launch Offers and Availability

The Realme C33 has been up for grabs exclusively via Flipkart and Realme Store. As a launch offer, buyers can avail of a flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Debit and Credit Card transactions.

Realme C33: Price in India

The Realme C33 price in India is Rs 8999 for the 3GB + 32GB configuration. The handset also retails in a 4GB + 64GB configuration which is priced at Rs 9999.

Realme C33: Specifications and Features

The all-new C33 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display panel with a 400nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 1500:1 contrast ratio supported display that features a waterdrop notch.

Powering the latest C-series smartphone is an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor that comes coupled with an integrated Mali G57 GPU. It comes paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB UFS2.2 storage. The handset boots Realme UI S Edition, based on Android 12.

The all-new Realme C33 offers a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It gets accompanied by a 0.3MP AI sensor and an LED flash. The smartphone packs a 5MP shooter for video calls and selfies.

The latest C-series smartphone from Realme comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery unit. It supports 10W fast charging over a micro-USB charging port. Though, the handset offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which also doubles as the power button. It also features a dedicated micro-SD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The all-new Realme C33 is being sold in Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold, and Night Sea colour options. It weighs 187grams and measures 164.2 × 75.7 × 8.4mm. Connectivity options of the smartphone include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, and Galileo.