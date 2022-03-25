Realme C31 With Unisoc T612, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme C31 has been launched in Indonesia as the latest addition to the company’s affordable C-series smartphone portfolio. The Realme C31 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display and features a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Realme announced on Friday that the smartphone will debut in India on March 31.

Realme C31 Price, Availability

Realme C31 pricing starts at IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The smartphone is available in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options. Realme C31 is available for purchase via the company’s online store in Indonesia.

As confirmed by the company via a press release, Realme C31 will make its India debut on March 31.

Realme C31 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C31 runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (900×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The Realme C31 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Realme C31 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, an unspecified macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a monochrome sensor with an f/ 2.8 aperture lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme C31 offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable (up to 1 TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi. Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the company.