Realme C30s With 5,000mah Battery, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner Launched In India: Price, Specs

New Delhi: Realme launched its Realme C30s in the Indian market. The Realme C30s, the company’s most recent C-series smartphone, is an updated version of the Realme C30, which debuted a few months ago in India. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 400nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset.

Realme C30s price in India, availability

Realme C30s will be purchasable starting September 23rd via Realme’s official website and Flipkart. The handset will be available in two models: the 2GB/32GB model priced at Rs 7,499 and the 4GB/64GB variant priced at Rs 8,999. Interested buyers have two colour options for Realme C30s: Stripe Blue and Stripe Black.

Specifications

Realme C30s flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel that supports 400 nits peak brightness. An Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor runs the show and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support powers the package. It packs 2GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

Moving to the optics, the Realme C30s houses a single 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP snapper on the front takes care of the selfie and video calling requirements. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI GO Edition out of the box.

Connectivity features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual SIM card support. Realme C30s measure 8.5mm thick and weigh 182 grams.