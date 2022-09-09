Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery Launching In India On September 14

New Delhi: Realme launched the C30 in June, and today the company announced it will introduce the ‘S’ model on September 14. The handset will be available in two RAM and storage configurations: 2GB of RAM with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage.

Realme C30s: Specifications

The Realme C30s will come with a 6.5-inch display, but the resolution is unknown at the moment. Since this is a budget phone we can expect an HD+ screen and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display will offer 16.7 million colours and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The phone will feature a dew-drop notch.

Further, the device is confirmed to feature a large 5,000mAh battery, which has become pretty much standard for most budget phones these days. There is no word on the fast charging, but we are expecting the device to feature a Type-C port and 10W charging. The device will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for additional security.

The Realme C30s will come with a single rear camera on the back along with an LED flash inside the camera island. The device has been shown in Blue and Black colour options on the official site. As for the processor, the Realme C30s will be powered by an octa-core chipset, but the company is yet to reveal the name of the SoC. Previously, the Realme C30s was spotted on NBTC and EEC websites.