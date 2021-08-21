Realme C21Y To Launch On Aug 23 In Indian Markets 

New Delhi: Realme is all set to launch on August 23 in Indian markets. It has already launched in a bunch of other markets already so, the specifications of the device is not behind a veil. Moreover, we can make an estimate about the price of the device as well going by its pricing in other markets.

Realme C21Y Price in India (Expected)

The Realme C21Y price in India is expected to be set at under Rs. 10,000. This is because the C series of devices by the company primarily fall under the budget-friendly category and are usually priced similarly. The Realme C21Y price in Philippines is set at Php 5,990 which is roughly Rs. 8,800. We can expect the smartphone to be priced along those lines.

Realme C21Y Specs

The Realme C21Y specs include a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition, the display comes with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The smartphone will also come with a waterdrop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Spreadtrum UNISOC T610 processor. The chipset pairs up with up to 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage is also expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. When it comes to software, the device runs on Android 11 with the Realme UI custom skin on top.

Moving to optics, the Realme C21Y features a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and monochromatic shots, respectively. At the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel AI selfie shooter. The camera is packed with a bunch of different features like Night Mode, Ultra macro, AI Beauty and more.

The Realme C21Y packs a big 5,000mAh battery that comes with reverse charging support as well. On the connectivity front, the device packs dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone features a rear fingerprint sensor for security.