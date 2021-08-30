Realme C21Y Goes On Sale In India: Check Offers

New Delhi: Realme C21Y goes on sale in India today. The smartphone comes with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. The handset was launched with highlighted features like a powerful 5,000mAH battery, triple AI cameras, Unisoc chipset, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price and offers of the Realme C21Y smartphone.

Realme C21Y Price and discount offers

Realme C21Y comes in two variants including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. As for the pricing, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering several discount offers on the Realme C21Y. Some of the offers include 10 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first-time transaction, 10 percent Off on First time ICICI Bank Mastercard Credit Card transaction, 20 percent off on the first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik, among others.

Realme C21Y specifications

The Realme C21Y comes with high-quality features that include an AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape, 6.5-inch HD+ and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The smartphone utilises an LCD screen panel that has a maximum brightness of 400cd/m2. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core 12 nm Unisoc T610 processor inside. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support completes the list of the specifications.

The Realme C21Y has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, which can zoom up to 4X and supports PDAF autofocus. The photos are clear in daylight and bright in low light and dark environments. It also supports the Chroma Boost feature. The other two lenses in the trio include a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, along with an LED flash.

The selfie camera offers a 5-megapixel shooter with support for AI beauty, HDR mode, portrait mode, and Filter, and is designed for trendsetting photography. The Realme C21Y comes with an ultra-fast fingerprint and supports facial recognition. It features three card slots, a dual SIM slot, and a dedicated SD card slot expandable up to 256GB. It is easy to hold, resists fingerprints, scratches, and scrapes.