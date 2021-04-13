Realme C20 On First Sale At Rs 6,799: Check Details

New Delhi: Realme India goes on its first sale of its latest entry-level smartphone Realme C20. The phone is available on the Realme website, Flipkart site as well as mainline channels. Realme C20 is the latest addition to Realme C-series along with Realme C21 and Realme C25. The three variants were launched last week.

Realme C20 will be available in two colours – Cool Grey and Cool Blue. The phone is priced at Rs 6,799 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The price will be applicable only for the first 1 million customers. Post that time period Realme C20 will be priced at Rs 6,999.

In terms of specs, Realme C20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Realme C20 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and 4x digital zoom. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 3P lens. Some of its camera features include night mode, panoramic view, timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, AI Beauty, and chroma boost.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. Connectivity options on the Realme C20 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual SIM, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, Realme C20 runs realme UI based on Android 10.