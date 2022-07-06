Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set For July 12

New Delhi: Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS earphones are is all set to go official on July 12 in China. Aside from the brand new flagship smartphone, Realme is planning to unveil new earphones on the launch occasion. Here is everything we know so far about the specifications, build, design, release date, and price of realme Buds Air3 Neo.

The earphones will be the successor to the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo that was launched in April last year with a price tag of PKR 7,999 (roughly Rs. 3,800). The earphones are available in Active Black and Calm Grey colour options.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo features

Realme has not specified the features of the Buds Air 3 Neo yet, but considering it will be a successor to the Buds Air Neo 2, we can expect to come with at least active noise-cancellation and environmental noise cancellation, as well as a low latency mode for gaming. The Buds Air 3 Neo’s price is also not clear but just for the ballpark, the predecessor was launched at PKR 7,999, which is roughly Rs 3,800.

The launch of the Buds Air 3 Neo will take place at the debut of the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, the looks of which are already out. Ahead of the July 12 event, Realme shared photos of the upcoming phone to show a new design that looks elegant. Realme has gone for an elegant beige colour for the rear panel, while brown trims on the corners look more like the flaps of a casing, protecting the phone’s slab. The specifications of the phone are not officially out, but a leak suggests there will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50-megapixel cameras, and a 100W charging battery.