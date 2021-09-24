Realme Band 2 With 12-Day Battery Life Launched In India: Check Specs

New Delhi: Realme has launched its Realme Band 2 as a successor of realme band 1. The fitness band comes with blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring sensor that was absent in its predecessor. The company claimed to come with up to 12 days of battery life and features a water-resistant build. Being a fitness tracker, the Realme Band 2 will get up to 90 sports modes through a future update.

Price

The realme Band 2 Priced at Rs. 2,999. The new fitness band from Realme will be available to purchase via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores, with its first sale at 12pm on September 27. It is available in a sole Black colour option.

The original Realme Band was launched in India in March 2020 and was priced at Rs. 1,499. The Realme Band 2 was first released in Malaysia earlier this month and came with a price tag of MYR 139 (roughly Rs. 2,500).

Realme Band 2 specs

The newly launched health tracker from Realme includes a 1.4-inch touchscreen with 167×320 pixels decision and a peak brightness of 500 nits. For comparability, the unique Realme Band got here with a 0.96-inch show with an 80×160 pixels decision. The Realme Band 2 will get over 50 personalised dial faces and customers may also get the choice to customize a dial face through the use of their favorite image.

The Realme Band 2 comes with common 18mm interchangeable straps. Which means that customers can connect any strap of their option to swimsuit their model? The health band includes a GH3011 sensor that repeatedly displays the customer’s heart rate. It is usually claimed to alert customers if their coronary heart charge rises above the protected zone.

When related to the Realme Link app, the Realme Band 2 gives sleep high-quality evaluation utilizing a mix of {hardware} and software programs. The app is obtainable for Android and iOS smartphones. Realme has talked about that as many as 90 sports activities modes and exercise modes together with cricket, mountain climbing, operating, and extra shall be obtainable with the Realme Band 2.

Realme Band 2 comes with as much as 50 metres of water resistance and many management-related gadgets like Realme Buds Air and residential home equipment. It options Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity and is appropriate with gadgets operating at the very least Android 5.1 or iOS 11.

The Realme Band 2 packs a 204mAh battery that’s stated to ship as much as 12 days value of battery life. It measures 259.8×24.6×12.1mm and weighs 27.3 grams.