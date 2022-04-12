Realme 9 4G Goes On Sale For First Time In India Today: Check Discount Details Here

New Delhi: Realme launched the Realme 9 handset last week in the Indian market. The Realme 9 is the sixth handset under the company’s latest number series. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and a 5000mAh battery unit. It brings with it a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP camera setup. The all-new Realme 9 boots Realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12.

Realme 9 Price in India and Launch Offers

The Realme 9 comes in two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 17,999. Whereas, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 9 costs Rs 18,999 in India.

The Realme 9 started at 12:00 exclusively via Flipkart and Realme.com. As a launch offer Realme is offering a flat Rs 2000 instant discount with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards on Flipkart and Realme.com. Buyers can avail Rs 2000 instant discount with SBI Debit cards as well, but the offer is available only on Flipkart.

Additionally, Flipkart has lined up several other offers for Realme 9 buyers on its platform,

5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

Get Google Nest Hub(2nd gen) at just Rs 4999

Get Google Nest Mini at just Rs 1999

Get Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6999

Realme 9 Specifications and Features

Talking about the specification, the Realme 9 4G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the handset sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an Adreno 610 GPU. This is the same processor that powers several mid-range handsets including the Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10C, and the Realme 9i.

The Realme 9 offers a triple-rear camera setup including a 108MP primary shooter with Samsung HM6 sensor. Accompanying the high-resolution sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120° field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2MP macro sensor that lets users go as close as 4cm to the subject.

For selfies and video calls, the Realme 9 relies on a 16MP front shooter. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W Dart Charge fast charging support. It has a Type-C charging port, a micro-SD card slot, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The Realme 9 retails in three colour options – Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black. It measures 160.2 × 73.3 × 7.99 and weighs 178grams.