Realme 8s 5G Goes On Sale For The First Time In India: Check Details

New Delhi: The super budget-friendly smartphone Realme 8s 5G goes on sale for the first time in India today. So, if you are planning to purchase the Realme 8s 5G, then here’s everything you need to know about the phone’s specs, features, price, and launch offers.

Realme 8s 5G price in India, availability

As mentioned, Realme 8s 5 G’s first sale began at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will also be available via major offline retailers across the country. Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB model comes at Rs. 19,999. It will be available in Universe Blue and Universe Purple shades.

There will be a discount worth Rs. 1,500 for customers buying Realme 8s 5G using HDFC Bank credit, debit cards or Easy EMI transactions or with ICICI Bank credit cards or credit EMI transactions.

Realme 8s 5G specifications

On the specifications front, Realme 8s 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In terms of storage, Realme 8s 5G has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage as standard that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

As for optics, Realme 8s 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. Realme 8s 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.1 lens.

Realme 8s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging (an 11V/ 3A charger is included in the box). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.