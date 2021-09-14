Realme 8i Goes On Sale First Time In India: Check Discounts

New Delhi: Realme’s pocket-friendly smartphone, the Realme 8i goes on sale for the very first time in India today. The smartphone debuted alongside Realme 8s 5G that went on sale in the country earlier this week. The newly launched Realme 8i lacks 5G but brings a 120Hz display in the budget segment that competitors like Xiaomi and Samsung are yet to offer at the same price point.

If you are looking for this phone then here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 8i price in India and launch offers:

The new Realme 8i price in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Realme 8i will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colors options. The sale will begin at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As per the launch offers, if you use an HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, or the Easy EMI option, you can get a Rs 1,000 discount on the price of the Realme 8i. Similarly, using an ICICI Bank credit card or credit card EMI option will give you a flat Rs 1,000 off on the phone’s price. These two offers are available only on Flipkart.

Realme 8i specifications and features:

The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and further, the display of the Realme 8i carries a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Realme 8i runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

In terms of photography and videos, the Realme 8i carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the phone for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Realme 8i is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.