Realme 10 Pro 5G Series Smartphones Launched In India: Price, Specs, & More

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Realme on Thursday launched in India the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones. Both smartphones will be available on Realme online store, Flipkart, and select offline stores.

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ price in India, sale

Realme 10 Pro+ price in India is Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The company is offering a flat Rs 1,000 discount with a bank discount and they can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Realme 10 Pro costs Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Both devices will be available in Nebula Blue, Dark Matter, and Hyperspace Gold colour options. Buyers can avail of flat Rs 1,000 discount with Bank offers.

The Realme 10 Pro+ will go on sale starting December 14th and will be available on Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores. The Realme 10 Pro sale date is December 16th and it will also be available on Flipkart, the Realme website and stores.

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM type on the device is LPDDR4x and the storage type is UFS 2.2.

It boasts a dual camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 out of the box. As for security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution, 1260Hz PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has 4K video recording support at 30fps. There’s a 16MP single camera on the front.

It packs the same battery as the 10 Pro i.e. 5,000mAh but has faster 67W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 OS pre-loaded.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.