Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes On Sale In India For The First Time: Check Offer Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Realme 10 Pro+ 5G goes on sale for the first time in India today. Realme had launched its Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in India last week. The latest 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. The Realme smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is set to go live for sale in India for the first time today from 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The handset is available in two storage variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 25,999 respectively. Users can get a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on Realme’s online store and Flipkart on selected bank cards. There is also a no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months on Flipkart.

The handset from Realme will be available in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue colour variants.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution, 1260Hz PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has 4K video recording support at 30fps. There’s a 16MP single camera on the front.

It packs the same battery as the 10 Pro i.e. 5,000mAh but has faster 67W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 OS pre-loaded.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.